Over 50 affordable homes coming to the North Side and neighbors are excited about the development

MILWAUKEE — The Midtown neighborhood on the North Side of Milwaukee will see a lot of development in the next year. Vacant lots that are owned by the city could soon be filled with homes.

On Monday morning, Mayor Cavalier Johnson announced the creation of a new Tax Increment District (TID). The rough boundaries are from Garfield Avenue to Vine Street and between 23rd Street and 26th Street.

That new TID will allow the tax rate to stay the same for developers for up to almost three decades. Developers say this allows them to offer affordable housing options.

The partnership is between the city, Habitat for Humanity Milwaukee, and The Emem Group, a local real estate developer.

"It’s just a matter of fact, you have to continue to invest or the neighborhoods continue to decline," said Michael Emem, who is the president and CEO of the Emem group.

Emem grew up in the city of Milwaukee and he says it's always been his goal to help develop the city.

"I remember seeing the conditions of the neighborhood and thinking, I know we can be better, the community could be better if someone just believed in the community," Emem said. "Projects like this, initiatives like this is people believing in the community. It makes people want to stay here in Milwaukee."

The city says, in total 54 homes, 20 duplexes and 34 single-family, will be added to the city's north side. The homes will be for families who make $25 an hour or less, and most of the mortgages will be less than $850 a month.

The goal is to offer new development opportunities without pricing out the community that already lives in the space, according to the city.

Edward Mendoza lives a few doors down from the vacant lot where the press conference took place. He has lived in his home for 60 years, it was his parents before he took over. TMJ4 reporter Brendyn Jones told him about the new initiative and asked him his thoughts.

"I enjoy being here, I've never had any problems," Mendoza said.

His story of long-term home ownership is one the city wants to see more of, and Mendoza welcomes the new initiative and thinks It'll be good for Midtown.

"That’s great for the first home," Mendoza said. "For $850, that’s awesome. A lot of people need that."

Construction of homes will begin in the Fall.

