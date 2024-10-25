MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Jewish Film Festival celebrates 27 years.

Starting October 27th moviegoers will enjoy five nights of carefully curated films illustrating the Jewish experience from multiple countries including France, Israel, Italy, and the Netherlands.

The films are thought-provoking and educational, suspenseful, in some cases, relatable and heartwarming. All centered around themes depicting Jewish traditions, culture and history.

"Our goal each year is to bring a different experience from different countries," says Micki Seinfeld, Director of Special Events, at Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center.

Organizer details the importance of the Jewish Film Festival

The five-night festival takes place at the Marcus North Shore Cinema. Immediately following each film, moviegoers will have an opportunity to express thoughts and spark discussion around questions that may have arisen during the film.

"It's understanding that everybody is different and every experience is different. It's important, it's educational, it's cultural you know and it's entertaining," says Seinfeld.

Organizers say, selected films are not yet available for streaming.

The festival runs October 27-31. For tickets and more information JCCMILWAUKEE.ORG/FILMFESTIVAL

