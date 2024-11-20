One teen dead, two others injured after shooting near 103rd and Silver Spring

MILWAUKEE — One teen is dead, and two others are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting near 103rd and Silver Spring.

The shooting occurred at 2:48 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19.

What led up to the shooting and how many people are involved are still under investigation.

TMJ4 News

Three teens arrived at a local hospital for medical treatment.

The victims include a 17-year-old who died, another 17-year-old, and an 18-year-old.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s). Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

