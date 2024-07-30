Watch Now
One person killed in shooting near Teutonia and North in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Monday night just before midnight near Teutonia and North.
Police say the 28-year-old victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition. They later died from their injuries.

MPD says officers are still investigating and looking for suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

