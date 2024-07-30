One person killed in shooting near Teutonia and North in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Monday night just before midnight near Teutonia and North.

Police say the 28-year-old victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition. They later died from their injuries.

MPD says officers are still investigating and looking for suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip