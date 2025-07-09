Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

One person injured in shooting near 15th and Meinecke in Milwaukee

Ambulance
KSTU
Ambulance
Posted

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital on Tuesday.

Police said the shooting happened just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 8, near 15th and Meinecke.

The 43-year-old victim arrived at a hospital for treatment of their injuries. What happened leading up to the shooting is under investigation, and police are still looking for an unknown suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Brendyn Jones