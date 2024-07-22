One kayaker died following a water rescue at South Shore Park Sunday evening

MILWAUKEE — Two kayakers fell into the water, but only one came up Sunday evening at South Shore Park.

When the victim was located he was taken to an ambulance waiting at the scene and later pronounced deceased. From there, the paramedics transported the victim to the Milwaukee Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

According to the ME, the victim was an adult man.

The Milwaukee Fire Department and dive teams responded to the scene within three minutes of receiving the call. There was a total of 10 divers working the scene, and they took turns performing search patterns.

When divers performed search patterns, they had rope with knots tied every 5 feet. The divers then used the rope to help create a search area — kind-of like a grid — that could span up to 25 feet.

It took about four search patterns for the divers to locate the victim.

According to MFD, locating the victim was difficult because of the seaweed and vegetation in the water. Locating the last point where the victim was seen was also difficult because the kayakers were not close to the shore.

MFD worked with witnesses at the scene to help locate where to begin.

Zack Swift Dive teams search for a kayaker Sunday evening after two fell into the water but only one came up.

In an image taken by TMJ4's photographer Zack Swift, the dive boat can be seen offshore at the park.

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Milwaukee Police Department also assisted at the scene.

