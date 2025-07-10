Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

One injured after suspects in vehicle fire gunshots at a group near Holton and Center in Milwaukee

One injured after suspects in vehicle fire shots at group near Holton and Center
TMJ4
One injured after suspects in vehicle fire shots at group near Holton and Center
Posted

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for suspects who they say fired at a group of people from a vehicle, injuring one person.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 9, near Holton and Center.

According to police, the suspects fired several gunshots at the group, injuring a 38-year-old who later arrived at a hospital for treatment of nonfatal injuries.

Holton and Center shooting
Milwaukee police are searching for suspects who they say fired at a group of people from a vehicle, injuring one person, on Wednesday, July 9.

No arrests have been made as police continue their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use P3 Tips.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Brendyn Jones