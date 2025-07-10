One injured after suspects in vehicle fire gunshots at a group near Holton and Center in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for suspects who they say fired at a group of people from a vehicle, injuring one person.
The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 9, near Holton and Center.
According to police, the suspects fired several gunshots at the group, injuring a 38-year-old who later arrived at a hospital for treatment of nonfatal injuries.
No arrests have been made as police continue their investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use P3 Tips.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.