One injured after suspects in vehicle fire gunshots at a group near Holton and Center in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for suspects who they say fired at a group of people from a vehicle, injuring one person.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 9, near Holton and Center.

According to police, the suspects fired several gunshots at the group, injuring a 38-year-old who later arrived at a hospital for treatment of nonfatal injuries.

TMJ4 Milwaukee police are searching for suspects who they say fired at a group of people from a vehicle, injuring one person, on Wednesday, July 9.

No arrests have been made as police continue their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use P3 Tips.

