One dead after shooting near 30th and Lisbon in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for suspects in a deadly shooting that happened Thursday night.

Police said the shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. near 30th and Lisbon on Thursday, June 26. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and their age is unknown, according to police.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

