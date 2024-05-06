Watch Now
Officer hurt, three in custody after shooting near Cesar Chavez and Scott in Milwaukee

An officer was hurt and three people are in custody after shooting near Cesar Chavez and Scott in Milwaukee. Officers say it happened around 11:00 p.m.
Posted at 6:20 AM, May 06, 2024
An officer is hurt and three people are in custody after a shooting near Cesar Chavez and Scott in Milwaukee.

Police say it happened just before 11:00 p.m. Sunday night. They say a suspect fires shots and an officer was hit. The 29-year-old man was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Police say officers did not fire back and no one else was hurt.

During a media briefing, we learned two guns were recovered from the scene.

Officers say this is an ongoing investigation.

