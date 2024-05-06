Officer hurt, three in custody after shooting near Cesar Chavez and Scott in Milwaukee

An officer is hurt and three people are in custody after a shooting near Cesar Chavez and Scott in Milwaukee.

Police say it happened just before 11:00 p.m. Sunday night. They say a suspect fires shots and an officer was hit. The 29-year-old man was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Police say officers did not fire back and no one else was hurt.

During a media briefing, we learned two guns were recovered from the scene.

Officers say this is an ongoing investigation.

