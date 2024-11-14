Oak Creek veteran loses almost everything in Veteran's Day robbery

OAK CREEK, Wisc. — An Oak Creek veteran lost almost everything after having his storage locker burglarized on Veteran’s Day.

Paul Black’s daughter Elizabeth says the unit was broken into and almost everything he owned was stolen.

Elizabeth Black

“They stole over $10,000 worth of belongings of his stuff - his shoes, his clothes, his awards and medals from being in the military,” said Elizabeth.

Elizabeth is Paul’s only child.

Growing up, she remembers when he returned home from Iraq, after being injured in a series of bombings.

Elizabeth Black Paul Black

“His brain pretty much doesn't function like a normal person should and he suffers a lot with post-traumatic stress disorder, agoraphobia, anxiety, a lot of series of mental disorders,” said Elizabeth.

Originally from Detroit, she says he only moved to the Milwaukee area to be closer to her.

Elizabeth Black Paul and Elizabeth Black

“I just felt so awful for him because the only reason he has his stuff in storage is because he moved in with my grandpa so that he could pay for my tuition. He sold his home to pay for my college tuition,” said Elizabeth.

After hearing what happened, Elizabeth sprung into action, creating a GoFundMe to help her dad try to recover what he lost.

“He is a retired veteran. So, he lives on Social Security and just doesn't have the money to rebuy all of those things,” said Elizabeth.

So far, she says they haven't had much help from the company, Storage Rentals of America.

TMJ4 tried calling but couldn't get through.

Elizabeth says her father also filed a report with the Oak Creek Police Department and are now waiting for the investigation to wrap up to file for insurance.

“It feels like my dad's really alone in this. And I unfortunately can't be there to advocate for him,” said Elizabeth.

She hopes by speaking out, her father can get the help and justice he deserves.

“I’ve always tried to be there for him and take care of him because I know he needs it and I know he tries to do the same for me,” said Elizabeth.

If you would like to donate to help Paul recover, click here.

