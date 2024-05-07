Oak Creek residents, business owners prepare for impacts from WIS 100 repairs

OAK CREEK, Wisc. — One of Milwaukee County’s busiest highways is getting a major facelift, with the approval of a multi-million dollar improvement project along WIS 100 in Oak Creek.

While the work is scheduled to be completed by this fall, the community is expected to feel significant impacts.

“I was kind of worried that it was going to be right in front of our building because I knew that it would totally impact us at that point,” said Rosemarie Patterson.

Rosemarie Patterson owns Hillside Coffee House on Ryan Road, right in the heart of the road work.

She says she is already considering making some adjustments.

“I am probably going to have to cut back a little bit but we'll see. I know once both ends are closed off, it really will impact the weekdays,” said Patterson.

The project’s planned route includes resurfacing roads and the bridge along Shepard Avenue, Nicholson Road, and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Rosemarie says the entrance to her shop is typically perfect for people coming off the highway for a quick treat but may not be as convenient with all the closures.

“They're not going to have that time to just go come straight down. They're going to have to take detours to get here once they actually close both ways off,” said Patterson.

Nick Galezewski lives down the road and says projects like these can be tough on those who bank on the business.

“I’ve seen in the past construction wipe out small business owners because their revenues, their sales just go down, they just tank and that's an unfortunate reality of having to deal with this,” said Galezewski.

While the road work may cause some headaches for the next few months, Nick and Rosemarie hope it will all be worth it.

“When it first was established as a city, nobody thought it was going be as busy as it is. So, we have to adjust with the times, right? We have to pivot, we have to make things better,” said Galezewski.

“It will be an inconvenience for people, it’s just the way it is. And I understand that but yes, the sooner it gets done, the better,” said Patterson.

