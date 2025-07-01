Oak Creek reschedules Fourth of July fireworks celebration to July 5

OAK CREEK — Oak Creek residents will have to wait an extra day for their Fourth of July fireworks show this year.

The city announced in a Facebook post Monday that its Fourth of July fireworks celebration is being rescheduled due to unforeseen circumstances with its fireworks vendor.

Celebration details

The celebration will now take place at Lake Vista Park on Saturday, July 5, with check-in and registration beginning at 3 p.m., according to the city’s website.

Activities for the celebration are set to begin at 5 p.m., including carnival games, a tattoo station, and a Cirque du Cham LED performance.

Food trucks will also be available at the event.

The fireworks, presented by the We Energies Foundation, are scheduled to start around 9:30 p.m.

Shuttle services

Shuttle services will be available starting at 4 p.m. from East Middle School, with the last shuttle returning at 11 p.m.

For a complete list of events on Saturday, July 5, residents can visit the city’s website.

The Fourth of July parade and American Legion activities planned for Friday, July 4, will proceed as originally scheduled.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip