Oak Creek police arrest three people for OWI in 30 minutes Sunday

OAK CREEK, Wis. — Oak Creek police arrested three separate people for drunk driving within 30 minutes early Sunday morning.

The first arrest came after police got a call about a fight inside a car at a gas station. At the scene, officers saw the driver was intoxicated and was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated (OWI).

Another unrelated call came to the Oak Creek Police Department (OCPD) involved car by the railroad tracks near E. Drexel Ave. The driver was also arrested for drunk driving.

While officers were investigating the driver near the train tracks, one their friends arrived to pick them up, but the friend had a blood alcohol content of double the legal limit. They were arrested for OWI.

According to OCPD, over 13,000 people were killed by drunk driving.

OCPD recommends planning a night out before beginning to drink. Ride-share services, assigning a designated driver or calling other transportation services are some ways to prevent drunk driving.

