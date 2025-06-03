Oak Creek child care center fined $8,000 after DCF alleges abuse incident

OAK CREEK — Wisconsin's Department of Child and Family Services found eight separate violations at a Milwaukee-area child care center, including an alleged incident of child abuse by a staff member.

The violations occurred at Active Child Care, housed at the Milwaukee Yard in Oak Creek.

According to DCF, video surveillance from March 24 shows a teacher grabbing a child's wrist to take them to the bathroom after the child had an accident. The teacher then slapped the child on the cheek, pulled their pants down, and pushed them on the bathroom floor to change them.

Separate violations allege a teacher put their hand around the child's neck.

DCF also reported that this incident went unreported by another staff member, and the teacher was not fired immediately, even after the director said they had watched the video evidence.

In total, Active Child Care was fined $8,000 for the incident.

An Active Child Care spokesperson tells TMJ4 they are appealing the licensing violations and, upon learning about the incident, they self-reported to DCF and Child Protective Services.

"The individual’s employment at Active Childcare was terminated on March 27, 2025 for not following DCF rules. The director at the time resigned on March 27, 2025," the spokesperson said.

That was the same day DCF made their visit to Active Child Care about the incident on March 24.

DCF confirmed the employee involved in the incident and the director are no longer employed at Active Child Care. The investigation is ongoing, according to DCF.

