NOW OPEN: Cinnabon and Auntie Anne’s open location in Milwaukee airport

MILWAUKEE — Cinnabon and Auntie Anne’s have opened a new location in the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

Whether you have a sweet tooth or are looking for something savory to pass the time, Cinnabon and Auntie Anne’s has you covered!

Opened July 24th, the new location offers fan favorites including world-famous cinnamon rolls, hand-rolled pretzels, and more.

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport

The new location is a part of MKE’s commitment to enhancing the traveling experience for passengers. The new Cinnabon and Auntie Anne’s located on Concourse D is now open for travelers daily.

The new addition continues a long-standing partnership with Airport concessionaire SSP America and introduces a new collaboration with V&J Foods, Holding Companies, Inc. V&J Foods was founded in Milwaukee in the 1980s. The company has become the largest female-owned franchise chain in the U.S.



