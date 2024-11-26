MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee ER & Hospital is a new healthcare facility just off the corner of 20th and Layton Ave on Milwaukee's south side.

The facility includes:

-8 Emergency room beds

-6 Inpatient beds

-A procedure room

-An In-house pharmacy

-Labratory services

-MRI, CT Scans, X-Ray, and Ultrasounds

The facility was opened by Nutex Health, which also has a facility in Green Bay.

Watch: New Health care facility opens up on Milwaukee's south side

New Health care facility opens up on Milwaukee's south side

Judy LaFond is the Chief Nursing Officer at the new facility. She says the team has goals to fix a big problem they see within the medical field.

"There are long waits at facilities, and there's not enough space for patients," LaFond told TMJ4.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

LaFond says their newer and smaller facility does not have wait times right now, allowing them to focus on patients' needs. Nutex Health, who opened a facility also operates one in Green Bay.

"No one's watching your timer saying you need to get this patient out, we have 18 more in the waiting room," said Stephanie Post, an ER Physician. "I get to actually sit down and talk to patients."

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

The hospital does have a limitation. They don't take Medicare or Medicaid.

According to the Milwaukee Health Care Partnership's annual report, as of June 2022, 42% of Milwaukee County residents were enrolled in Medicaid.

The Hospital says for those whose insurance they can't take, they will treat emergencies and help find the best option for their patient after the initial consult.

Post says she's excited to offer people in the community a new option.

"You have a lot of blue-collar workers who can't sit in a waiting room for five to six hours waiting to be seen for something that they feel is an emergency," Post said.



Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip