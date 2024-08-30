MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — At the start of what could be a busy holiday weekend at Milwaukee's airport, officials announced they are advocating for expanding the grounds, including the small international terminal at Mitchell.

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley says the $80 million project would help address the growing number of travelers using the airport and potentially attract even more in the future.

“The bottom line is this: We know how important the new international concourse at Mitchell International Airport is for the future of our entire region,” said Crowley.

April Vaughn, who lives in West Allis, says she is at the airport at least once a week.

With business trips taking her all over the country, Vaughn says the arrival of a new international terminal would be a game changer.

Watch: Travelers react to grant request that could expand Milwaukee Mitchell Airport

New federal grant request could bring expansion to international terminal at Milwaukee Mitchell Airport

“Having to drive to Chicago for international departures is just a pain. I don't want to deal with the traffic. I don't want to deal with even the exits off the freeway. I'd much rather stay here in Milwaukee, and I love this airport,” Vaughn said.

TMJ4 News April Vaughn, Traveler

Rob Schankey is from the city’s north side. He says the few international trips he has taken from Mitchell came with headaches.

“When we came back from Jamaica, we got delayed. We ended up having to spend a night in Detroit because they didn't have enough flight controllers,” Schankey said.

TMJ4 News Rob Schankey, Traveler

Schankey believes the expansion plans might encourage more visitors to take advantage of what Milwaukee has to offer.

“There’s going to be more income coming in for the city and the county. A lot more people are going to want to come in and see Summerfest or go to the State Fair who wouldn't normally be able to,” Schankey said.

With airport leaders hoping to start construction on the project in 2025, Vaughn says the work can’t come soon enough.

“I think if we can have that added benefit and boost some traffic in between, and get some people in here just to see how great the city is, yeah, I love it,” Vaughn said.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip