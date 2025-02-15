New bookstore, cafe, and community space to open near Capitol and 76th

The Milwaukee Common Council has authorized the sale of the city-owned tax deed property at 3953 North 76th Street.

The space, vacant since 2011, will be transformed into a multi-purpose facility for community engagement and growth. 3953 North 76th Street will become the home of Darick Books Cafe Complex.

This cafe will offer more than books. The first level will feature a co-working space, a laundromat, and gym. On the second level, guests can expect, book sales and printing services.

Proposed renovations to the space will be a nearly one-million-dollar investment for the City and are expected to be completed within the next year and a half.

5th District Alderman, Lamont Westmoreland says in a release that there have been about 50 proposals for the space since he was elected. He says it's hard to think of a better fit for the space and district.

Darick Books Cafe will bring more than 50 jobs to the area, including seven full-time positions.

For more information on Darick Books Cafe and the project check out theirwebsite.

