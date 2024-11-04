New Archbishop for Archdiocese of Milwaukee announced

The Most Reverend Jeffrey S. Grob has been named the 12th Archbishop for the Archdiocese of Milwaukee by Pope Francis.

That announcement was made Monday morning.

Grob, 63, will succeed Most Reverend Jerome E. Listecki, who gave notice of his retirement on his 75th birthday, as required by the Catholic Church. Grob currently serves as auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Chicago. He was ordained as a bishop in 2020.

Archdiocese of Milwaukee Archbishop-Designate Jeffrey S. Grob has been named the 12th Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.

Grob will be installed in his Milwaukee seat on January 14th of next year by the Papal Nuncio to the United States, Cardinal Christophe Pierre. At that time, Grob will take over "responsibility for the spiritual and pastoral well-being of Catholics in the 10 counties of southeastern Wisconsin."

Grob, who grew up on a dairy farm west of Madison, considers the appointment a homecoming.

“While still recovering from the surprise of the Holy Father’s appointment, I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to take up this new role in my home state,” said Archbishop-Designate Grob. “And trusting deeply in the Lord’s goodness, I commit myself to the service of the people of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee. I am excited to get to know them and look forward to growing together in faith.”

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip