Neighbors woken up to smoke from school building fire in Milwaukee

Neighbors say they woke up to the smell of smoke from school building fire in Milwaukee Thursday morning.

That building sits at the corner of 39th and Lisbon. Several firetrucks and crews from Milwaukee and Wauwatosa have been fighting the blaze for hours. Flames could be seen from the second floor windows, and three cranes are in use putting them out.

TMJ4's Brendyn Jones says there's smoke in the streets. He spoke to Deana Young, who lives in the building next to where the fire started.

"You could smell it," she said. "My house is all full of smoke. Ended up with the firemen banging on my door... When i came on the porch they were kicking the door into the building next door to my house."

Brendyn is still working to bring you more details about how this fire got started. This story will be updated.

