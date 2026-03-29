Neighbors wait for answers as hours-long police situation continues on Milwaukee’s north side

MILWAUKEE — Neighbors say an hours-long police presence and tactical situation started early Saturday morning in the area of N. 68th Street and W. Brentwood Avenue, just north of Mill Road.

People who live in the area said the situation began shortly before 10:00 a.m.

Watch: Neighbors speak on a police presence lasting most of Saturday near N. 68th Street and W. Brentwood Avenue on Milwaukee's north side.

Large police presence amid standoff near 68th and Brentwood

The neighborhood has been taped off and filled with police squads from morning through the evening. TMJ4 cameras showed an armored law enforcement vehicle attempting to get into a home.

Neighbors said police appeared to be trying to remove someone from the house.

TMJ4 News Joe Nsau.

"They say, 'You’re under arrest, under arrest,'" Joe Nsau said.

Nsau saw the beginning of the police response before leaving the area.

"I said, 'Oh, they’re looking for someone,' and then I left. And when I came back at 11 a.m., I saw a lot of cars there. I said 'What’s going on?" Nsau added.

Kaleb Thompson-Hauser also lives in the neighborhood. He left for work around 8:40 a.m. and realized he could not drive down his street when he returned home Saturday night around 7:30 p.m.

"First thought is just hoping everyone is okay, there’s a lot of kids on the street," Thompson-Hauser said.

TMJ4 News Kaleb Thompson-Hauser.

Neighbors say the uncertainty about what led to the police response has left them feeling uneasy.

"Being a father, that’s scary because we don’t need anything to happen for the kids. For safety first," Nsau said.

"Being a parent, one of the first things that minds go to is hoping no kids in trouble," Thompson-Hauser added.

TMJ4 has reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department to find out what led up to the situation, whether anyone has been arrested and when it may be resolved.

We have not yet heard back.

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