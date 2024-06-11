Neighbors speak on Riverwest construction that will cut off garage access

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin — Construction on Auer Avenue, west of Humboldt will start on Monday, according to the city. The project will see the streets repaved.

A property manager reached out to TMJ4 about concerns over how the construction is going to impact parking. Specifically for residents who use the alley east of N Dousman St.

That street and alley are on dead ends, meaning the only way out is Aeur Avenue.

So TMJ4 reporter Brendyn Jones went to the neighborhood to speak to neighbors about how they will manage, and how the city will accommodate neighbors.

Joe Zingsheim has lived on Dousman for six years now, and his garage is on the alley that'll be cut off.

"Well the work needs to be done," Zingsheim said. "Unfortunately we live on a dead end, so there's no way to get the alley out north or the street north."

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4 Joe Zingsheim - Neighbor who will have his alley access cut off. He says he can live with the inconvenience because he's excited for the new roads.

Zingsheim told TMJ4, that the city says that residents will be able to use the parking lot of Frederick J. Gaenslen School, which is on Aeur Ave., south of the construction.

But that means, residents will have to cross the construction to get to their homes.

"Hopefully they can make some type of bridge or platform, maybe after they're done working so that people can safely cross construction," Said Brandon Nacke, another neighbor who was concerned about how people with limited mobility would manage.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4 Brandon Nacke - Says he's excited for the new streets, but hopes the city is able to put a crossing to help people with limited mobility. The city tells TMJ4 that is there plan.

TMJ4 reached out to the city and they said, that in addition to parking at the school, people can call and get parking exemptions, allowing them to park south on Dousman.

They also say there will be a temporary ADA ramp crossing at the intersection of Dousman and Auer.

For neighbors like Zingsheim, the benefits outweigh the burdens.

"You've got to live with it, or live with a lousy street," Zingsheim said.

