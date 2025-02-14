Neighbors recount moments leading up to deadly gunfire exchange between armed man, police

MILWAUKEE — A 34-year-old injured Milwaukee police officer remains hospitalized after being shot on Wednesday.

The Milwaukee Police Association says the officer is "doing better." However, coworkers are having a difficult time in District 3, where he is based.

Milwaukee police say the officer was shot while responding to a man with a rifle near 27th Street and Wisconsin Avenue. MPD says the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Isaiah Stott, refused to drop his gun and began firing at police. The injured officer was hit by the suspect's gunfire, according to law enforcement.

People in the Near West Side neighborhood are still struggling with everything that unfolded.

"We were working outside to clean the sidewalk," Yousef Amro told TMJ4. "We saw the man. He was walking with the dog. He had a big gun with him. He started shooting in the air."

Amro was stunned by what he saw while working at Captain Hook's Fish and Chicken. He explained that he and his coworkers ran inside. Stott pointed the rifle at him, his coworkers, and a customer through the window, then fired a few more shots into the air.

TMJ4 obtained new surveillance video showing a man believed to be Stott carrying a large gun while walking west on Wisconsin Avenue near 24th Street. He is seen shaking someone's hand, hugging them, then walking away.

Stott does not have a criminal history in Wisconsin, according to online court records.

A worker at another local business told TMJ4 off-camera that Stott was a regular customer and that this situation seemed unusual for him.

The officer who shot Stott is on administrative duty.

