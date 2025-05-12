Neighbors devastated after mother killed in crash caused by speeding driver

MILWAUKEE — Neighbors say they’re heartbroken after a 55-year-old mother was killed in a high-speed crash just before Mother’s Day.

“It was really, really traumatic,” said Nikki Sanders, a mother and medical assistant who lives on the block. “I hate that my kids had to see it. I hate that her son had to see his mom like that.”

The crash happened around 11:51 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, near the 4300 block of N. 76th Street, according to Milwaukee Police.

Investigators said a 32-year-old woman was driving at a very high speed when she struck a car carrying two people. That vehicle then collided into a parked car, which had one person inside.

“I was in bed and heard a loud bang — like boom,” said Janice Potts, who’s lived on the block for two years.

Sanders said she ran outside and immediately tried to help.

“I saw a young man circling the car, trying to figure out how to get his mom out,” she said. “I looked at the airbags and just saw her. I felt for her pulse — she didn’t have one.”

Emergency crews pronounced the 55-year-old woman dead at the scene. Her 18-year-old son, who was a passenger, suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The driver of the parked car, a 28-year-old, sustained minor injuries and also received hospital care.

Police arrested the suspected speeding driver at the scene. They suffered serious injuries and were taken to the hospital. Authorities said they will refer the case to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.

By Sunday morning, debris still covered the street.

“Lifting the airbags and seeing her — that’s what made me emotional this morning when I talked to my mom,” Sanders said. “I’ll never get her face out of my head.”

As mothers themselves, these neighbors expressed frustration and called for accountability for a mother’s life taken just before Mother’s Day.

“I don’t understand,” Sanders said. “You think it’s cute and funny until someone’s dead. Stop. Knock it off. If you want to speed, find a racetrack. Don’t do it where people live. It’s not worth it.”

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.

