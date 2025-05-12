Neighbor calls for change after three-year-old gets shot on Mother's Day

MILWAUKEE — A 3-year-old child was shot and taken to a local hospital after a shooting in a northside Milwaukee neighborhood late Sunday night.

Milwaukee police said the shooting occurred shortly before 11 p.m. on Mother's Day near 34th and Auer.

Renee, a neighbor on the block, told TMJ4 that she arrived after getting off work to see police investigating the scene.

Her children told her there was gunfire outside, and when she walked outside Monday morning, she saw her house had also been struck by bullets, with her children inside at the time.

"So when I woke up this morning to do my normal routine, I realized that my house had got hit as well," she said.

Several bullet holes were scattered around the side and front of Renee's home.

"Just to think if one of those bullets would've went through my house and hit one of my babies," Renee said.

Renee told TMJ4 her children heard over a dozen shots Sunday night as she returned home from work to find police searching for clues in the neighborhood.

"Last night was very shocking to know that things happen of that nature, of that caliber," Renee said.

The shooting of the toddler was particularly disturbing to Renee.

"This is a prime example of how us innocent bystanders are getting caught in the middle of this violence, getting caught in the middle of the whirlwind of an unsafe community," Renee said.

With warmer weather arriving, Renee expressed concern about summer violence and made a plea to her community.

"It's time for us as a community and as a nation to stand up, especially against these gun laws," Renee said." It has to stop. Please, please Milwaukee, it's getting hot out here. Stop the gun violence, put the guns down."

Milwaukee police said they're still looking for suspects in the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to contact MPD at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

