Navy Band Great Lakes comes to Milwaukee to perform free concert series

The Navy Band Great Lakes is coming to Milwaukee to perform a free concert series in celebration of Milwaukee Navy Week.

Milwaukee is one of 15 cities chosen for a Navy Week this year, giving the community the opportunity to meet their Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard teams.

Milwaukee Navy Week takes place from July 15 to July 19.

The Navy Band acts as a way to connect with the community and gives areas of the country that do not have opportunities to see the Navy an opportunity to do so.

Dates and Locations of the upcoming concert series are below:



“Heartbeats of the City”: July 16 at 12 p.m. - Red Arrow Park, 5 p.m. at the Mequon Public Market

“Bastille Days”: July 17 at 11:45 a.m. - Cathedral Square Park

“Proclamation Ceremony”: July 17 at 2 p.m. - Vietnam Memorial

Music in the Garden at the Vietnam Memorial: July 17 at 6 p.m.

“Bastille Days”: July 18 at 2:45 p.m. - Cathedral Square Park



Click here for more information on Milwaukee Navy Week.

Click here for more information on the Navy Band Great Lakes.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip