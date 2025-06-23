Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

Navy Band Great Lakes comes to Milwaukee to perform free concert series

United States Navy Band Performs Their Concert on The Avenue At The Navy Memorial
Petty Officer 1st Class Daniel Mentzer/U.S. Navy Band
250610-N-KT654-1006 WASHINGTON (Jun. 10, 2025) Musician First Class Madilyn Crossland from Fremont, CA. performing with the United States Navy Band performing their Concert On The Avenue at the U.S. Navy Memorial. The U.S. Navy Band performs concerts and ceremonies across the Washington National Capital region and on tours both nation wide and internationally. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Daniel Mentzer)
United States Navy Band Performs Their Concert on The Avenue At The Navy Memorial
Posted

The Navy Band Great Lakes is coming to Milwaukee to perform a free concert series in celebration of Milwaukee Navy Week.

Milwaukee is one of 15 cities chosen for a Navy Week this year, giving the community the opportunity to meet their Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard teams.

Milwaukee Navy Week takes place from July 15 to July 19.

The Navy Band acts as a way to connect with the community and gives areas of the country that do not have opportunities to see the Navy an opportunity to do so.

Dates and Locations of the upcoming concert series are below:

  • “Heartbeats of the City”: July 16 at 12 p.m. - Red Arrow Park, 5 p.m. at the Mequon Public Market 
  • “Bastille Days”: July 17 at 11:45 a.m. - Cathedral Square Park
  •  “Proclamation Ceremony”: July 17 at 2 p.m. - Vietnam Memorial 
  • Music in the Garden at the Vietnam Memorial: July 17 at 6 p.m.
  •  “Bastille Days”: July 18 at 2:45 p.m. - Cathedral Square Park 

Click here for more information on Milwaukee Navy Week.

Click here for more information on the Navy Band Great Lakes.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Brendyn Jones