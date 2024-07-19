Nationwide outage hits government services, leaves local residents with headaches

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — The nationwide outage also had some big impacts for people here at home, including those who tried to use the DMV.

“There was a big sign talking about the outages and it turns out I had to pay in either cash or check, which I did not bring,” said David Milia.

David Milia, impacted by outage.

“We figured we would just come in and kind of knock it out, but the system being down kind of thwarted that plan so we'll have to come back on Tuesday,” said Nakia Willis.

Milia says he had a small window of time to get his new car registered before heading back to work.

He says the timing of the outage, right after the RNC, was definitely a surprise.

“Every day I woke up expecting something crazier in the news and then to see this in the headlines, my first thought was, ‘Did something happen, you know, as a result of that convention?’ and it turns out, this was just a complete coincidence,” said Milia.

Willis says almost every aspect of his life was hit by this outage.

“Yeah, it's been a little hectic,” said Willis.

Nakia Willis / impacted by outage.

He works for Wisconsin Community Services, a local non-profit that helps people in need.

While his office dealt with issues like not being able to access schedules, Willis says it also impacted his clients.

“Coming out with our consumers and working with them, we’ve noticed that all of the spots that we’ve gone to are also seeing outages, so just a lot of shifting around and moving stuff,” said Willis.

Both men say they hope the outage gets resolved quickly and they can try again early next week.

