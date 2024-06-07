National Donut Day: Salvation Army of Milwaukee celebrates with free donuts

In Today's Talker — The Salvation Army of Milwaukee is celebrating National Donut Day with free donuts.

Leaders with the charitable organization gave out free donuts to veterans at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center.

There are plenty of places in our area where you can stop and grab a bite. TMJ4's Symone Woolridge made some calls to several donut shops in Milwaukee, and ended up stopping by Donut Monster in the Third Ward.

She wanted to see what people were getting and if they were looking forward to Friday's holiday, National Donut Day.

"Do you get the same thing every time or do you switch it up?" Symone asked a few donut aficionados.

"It depends on what's available that day but today we did get one of our favorites. Espresso crunch," said Sydney Engstrom.

"What about the espresso crunch is it that you love?" asked Symone.

"It's the coffee flavor without getting the coffee," Sam Kaufmann responded.

"I switch it up. I'll try anything. I'm not picky I'll even pick up one of the doggy donuts to take home." added Jayne Costello.

TMJ4 Jayne Costello enjoys some donuts at Donut Monster.

"I really like our Boston cream little john," added Kathleen Westrup, the manager at Donut Monster. "We make our own Boston cream filling and a really good chocolate glaze."

TMJ4 Kathleen Westrup is the manager at Donut Monster in Milwaukee's Third Ward.

We asked you in our Megaphone poll what your favorite donut is. The majority said cream filled.

