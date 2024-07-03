'My students make me feel special': Kindergarten teacher Ms. Brazil Kostuck gearing up for her last year

MILWAUKEE — Most teachers are enjoying summer break right now but that doesn't mean we can’t celebrate them.

On today’s Steph Connects, Steph introduces us to a Kilbourn Elementary School kindergarten teacher with 34 years of teaching under her belt.

Milwaukee’s Kilbourn Elementary School has eleven teachers each of who’ve been there for 30 or more years.

That’s more than 3-hundred years of teaching experience under one roof.

Steph Brown Ms. Sherita Brazil Kostuck with two of her students

Today we’re giving flowers to kindergarten teacher Sherita Brazil Kostuck.

