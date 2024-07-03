Watch Now
'My students make me feel special': Kindergarten teacher Ms. Brazil Kostuck gearing up for her last year

Sherita Brazil Kostuck reflects on her 34 years of teaching
Steph Brown
Sherita Brazil Kostuck
Ms. Sherita
Posted at 4:02 PM, Jul 03, 2024

MILWAUKEE — Most teachers are enjoying summer break right now but that doesn't mean we can’t celebrate them.

On today’s Steph Connects, Steph introduces us to a Kilbourn Elementary School kindergarten teacher with 34 years of teaching under her belt.

Milwaukee’s Kilbourn Elementary School has eleven teachers each of who’ve been there for 30 or more years.

That’s more than 3-hundred years of teaching experience under one roof.

Ms. Sherita
Ms. Sherita Brazil Kostuck with two of her students

Today we’re giving flowers to kindergarten teacher Sherita Brazil Kostuck.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

