Musical Mondays return to Milwaukee's Lake Park

MILWAUKEE — This summer’s Musical Mondays concert series in Lake Park will feature diverse styles ranging from Sudan-based world music to new and alt country, Zydeco, Chicago Blues and more, the nonprofit group Lake Park Friends has announced.
The free shows run over eight Mondays on the Lake Park Summer Stage near the playground from 6:30 to 8 p.m. July 7 through Aug. 25.
Lake Park Friends Board President Anne Hamilton said the group is bringing free music to the park for the 27th year as a service to the community.
“We’re proud to continue the tradition of free concerts in Lake Park, which began when the park opened more than 100 years ago,” she said. “We encourage lovers of all types of music to join us this summer, and for everyone to come and enjoy Lake Park all year round.”
This year's lineup includes:
- July 7 – SINKANE
- July 14 – BONERAMA
- July 21 – MISSISSIPPI HEAT
- July 28 – CHLOE KIMES
- Aug. 4 – THE KENTUCKY GENTLEMEN
- Aug. 11 – DWAYNE DOPSIE AND THE ZYDECO HELLRAISERS
- Aug. 18 – LAURA RAIN AND THE CAESARS
- Aug. 25 – R&B CADETS
Another free summer series, Wonderful Wednesdays, will focus on children and families. The shows run on the Summer Stage 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. July 9 through Aug. 13.
The lineup includes:
- July 9 – FOX AND BRANCH
- July 16 – MAIN STREET SONG & DANCE TROUPE
- July 23 – YID VICIOUS
- July 30 – LITTLE MISS ANN
- August 6 – DUKE OTHERWISE
- August 13 – SUSAN SALIDOR
Food and beverages will be available for purchase in the park only from July 23 through Aug. 3 at Milwaukee County’s Traveling Beer Garden, near the Summer Stage.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.