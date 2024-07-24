SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — Last week, we went to the RNC’s Convention Fest, a chance for local business owners to share their talents with a global audience.

Amy Gajewski and her husband Victor Muñoz run Muñewski’s Pork and Knife, a catering business in South Milwaukee that specializes in Puerto Rican and Polish food.

“We're fairly new and this week was a great opportunity to kind of push our limits and see what we could do,” said Gajewski.

Watch: Muñeski's Pork and Knife sees big boost in business from RNC's Convention Fest

Muñeski's Pork and Knife sees big boost in business from RNC's Convention Fest

They've been doing business for just under a year but decided to get involved with Convention Fest as a way to debut on a big stage.

“I saw at least 10,000 people walk by us every day,” said Muñoz.

TMJ4 News Victor Muñoz, Co-Owner, Muñewski’s Pork and Knife.

That translated into close to $10,000 in sales in just four days.

“It was a really big deal, just because we got the opportunity to kind of experiment with different ways of cooking and figuring out how we could serve so many people in one day,” said Gajewski.

TMJ4 News Amy Gajewski, Co-Owner, Muñewski’s Pork and Knife.

Both Muñoz and Gajewski say that Convention Fest was a huge boost for their budding business.

They hope that success will continue to follow them in the coming weeks and months.

“We were able to sell out every single day and it was a great cash influx for our business, which helped us out a lot,” said Muñoz.

“It was a lot of work. But it was a lot of fun, in the end, even though every day we were like not sleeping enough and waking up really stressed out, it was still worth it,” said Gajewski.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip