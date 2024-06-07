Stolen car chase ends near the Hoan; 5 in custody, one remains at large

Five people are in custody after a stolen car chase that ended near the Port of Milwaukee on Thursday.
According to a release from the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, a stolen vehicle pursuit was initiated by the Saint Francis Police Department with assistance from Cudahy Police earlier Thursday evening, on June 6.
The theft and pursuit were patched through to Milwaukee County Dispatch at 6:20 p.m.
The vehicle, containing six occupants, entered the freeway at Pennsylvania Ave, exited at S. Carferry Drive, and crashed shortly after.
Multiple people fled the vehicle on foot at the Lake Express Ferry parking lot.
VIDEO: Watch the moments the occupants flee the vehicle
Four of them were detained and taken into custody by a Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office K-9 squad.
Another was bitten by the K-9, after jumping into the water and taken into custody after being treated for his bite wound by the Milwaukee Fire Department.
The last person remains at large.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.