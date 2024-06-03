MSO mentor teams up with Peabody student competing in PianoArts competition

MILWAUKEE — The North American Piano Competition brings musicians to Milwaukee from all over North America.
This is the 25th year for this prestigious competition brought to you by Piano Arts.
Contestants are competing for $20,000.
"It's our biggest prize that we've had in 25 years but I think you know, there's a lot on the line and we're ready to kick it off with the next 25 years with a big prize," said George Alpfelbac, Piano Arts board member.
Taylor Wang has played the piano since she was a toddler. Currently, she's a student at Peabody.
She's honored to have made it to the top eight finalists.
The competition allows each finalist to collaborate with with a professional musician from the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra.
That musician; Kyungah Oh.
"I think with any collaboration, each partner comes with their own idea, but then when you come together you get t learn how the other person thinks about music and about that piece in particular, it's just a lot of careful listening," said Taylor Wang.
