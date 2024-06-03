Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

MSO mentor teams up with Peabody student competing in PianoArts competition

Steph Connects with one of this year's finalists.
Posted at 6:25 PM, Jun 03, 2024

MILWAUKEE — The North American Piano Competition brings musicians to Milwaukee from all over North America.

This is the 25th year for this prestigious competition brought to you by Piano Arts.

Contestants are competing for $20,000.

"It's our biggest prize that we've had in 25 years but I think you know, there's a lot on the line and we're ready to kick it off with the next 25 years with a big prize," said George Alpfelbac, Piano Arts board member.

Taylor Wang has played the piano since she was a toddler. Currently, she's a student at Peabody.

Kyungah Oh
Kyungah Oh.

She's honored to have made it to the top eight finalists.

The competition allows each finalist to collaborate with with a professional musician from the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra.

That musician; Kyungah Oh.

Kyungah Oh
Kyungah Oh.

"I think with any collaboration, each partner comes with their own idea, but then when you come together you get t learn how the other person thinks about music and about that piece in particular, it's just a lot of careful listening," said Taylor Wang.

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE PIC VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE PIC JONES.png

Meet your downtown Milwaukee reporter: Brendyn Jones
PROFILE-PIC-ROJAS-CASTILLO.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Elaine Rojas-Castillo