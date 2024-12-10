MPS to host a community engagement meeting to discuss school safety

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools is hosting a community meeting this evening to discuss school safety.

According to district leaders, the meeting aims to identify barriers, propose solutions, and share perspectives on strategies to address school safety.

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Central Services building, located at 5225 W. Vliet St., in Room 103.

It will follow a workshop model, with groups of four to five participants at each table.

Notes from the discussions will be shared with MPS Director Leonard and the District Advisory Council. The council will present the findings at next month’s PACE meeting, according to a press release.

