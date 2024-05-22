MPS seeking community input: Parents want more after school activities

Milwaukee Public Schools is hosting a community input meeting today as the district continues searching for feedback on its strategic plan.

The district specifically wants input on decisions about the long-range facilities master plan. MPS is conducting a study of its buildings and how they meet the needs of students and community members.

Gerald Adams has lived in the neighborhood around Rufus King High School for more than thirty years and he's seen how things in a community can develop and change — for the better or worse.

One thing he's certain of is how much he's seen the Milwaukee Public School system improve over the years. He told TMJ4's Sydni Eure that his twin daughters graduated from MPS ten years ago — one is now a registered nurse and the other is a doctoral candidate.

Adams credits MPS with much of their success.

"How much, would you say, public schooling and having staffing and resources impacts the general community?" Sydni asked him.

"Oh it does, it gives them a great foundation," Adams responded. "A super foundation."

Sydni also chatted with Akiem Phillips, who has two sons in the MPS district right now. He says, overall, they've had a good experience. Phillips says he's less concerned about what resources are being offered inside the schools, and more interested in what the district can do to improve the community outside its four walls.

He says he'd like to see more after school activities and more programs that work with students throughout the week. He says that could be a continued opportunity for kids to build connections with positive influences around them and a chance for them to build better habits.

"Activities for the young people to do, the young community," Phillips explains. "I ain't seen a kid climb a tree in a long time. I don't see stuff like that no more."

The feedback given on Wednesday night will be considered as the district looks to make decisions for year two of the five year strategic plan. The meeting tonight will be held at Rufus King High School from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

