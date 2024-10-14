MPS responds after calls for more security at sporting events following Saturday's shooting at South Stadium

MILWAUKEE — On Monday, Raysean Barnes was identified as the 47-year-old man killed at South Stadium on Saturday during a youth flag football game.

Over the weekend, TMJ4 spoke to neighbors around South Stadium about the incident, where some called for more security at MPS events.

TMJ4 reached out to the district to ask what new security measures would be put in place, if any, following the fatal shooting.

Watch: MPS responds after calls for more security at sporting events following shooting

MPS responded saying they "will conduct a thorough review of all practices to identify whether additional measures should be put into place. However, hard work will be needed at the community level to address the root causes of violence that lead to events like the one that tragically occurred on Saturday."

According to an MPS spokesperson, the games that were scheduled at South Stadium still took place Monday night.

