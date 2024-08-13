MPS recall petitions submitted, according to the Milwaukee Election Commission

MILWAUKEE — The group behind the recall effort to remove four Milwaukee School Board members has turned in their petitions for review.

According to the Milwaukee Election Commission, the office confirmed it has received the petitions.

TMJ4 was told the review would happen on Wednesday and Thursday because of The Wisconsin Primary Election.

They did not know how many signatures were turned in. The recall effort comes as MPS is working to fix its financial crisis. The group wants to recall member at large Missy Zombor, President Marva Herndon, Vice President Jilly Gokalgandhi, and Erika Siemsen.

