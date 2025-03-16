MPS parents seek answers after hundreds of students tested for lead at clinic

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) and the Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) conducted a lead screening clinic Saturday at Bradley Tech High School in response to “significant lead hazards” found in several schools across the city.

The clinic, in partnership with Sixteenth Street and Children's Wisconsin, provided more than 250 students with lead testing, including Guy Temple’s daughter who attends Fernwood Montessori School.

“She was at the clinic this morning getting tested with a friend. We can’t afford not to address it,” Temple said.

Along with Fernwood Montessori, MHD identified significant lead hazards this week at Starms Early Childhood Center and LaFollette School. As a result, all three schools will close on Monday, March 17, for cleaning and remediation.

The event coincided with the first day on the job for the new MPS superintendent, Dr. Brenda Cassellius, who stressed the urgency of addressing the issue.

“We will be paying attention to this and making it a top priority,” Dr. Cassellius said. “We’re here, we’re ready, and we want to make sure that your children are safe.”

Parents said they want the MPS School Board to be held accountable for the questions they still have, including a long-term plan.

“How has this issue been handled over the years, who are the responsible agencies, and the biggest question, what’s the long-term picture for this?” asked Temple.

Jeff McAvoy, whose son attends an MPS school, attended a community meeting Saturday for further details.

“I haven’t heard anything about my son’s school specifically, but I’m concerned about what’s going on across the district,” McAvoy said.

The community meeting was hosted by Lead-Safe Schools MKE, a group of families and community members demanding more transparency and accountability from MPS.

“If this is just going to be a cascade of one school after another, one set of families after another being drawn into this, I think there needs to be a little more communication about a long-term plan, how it’s funded, and who the responsible parties are in this,” Temple added.

The Milwaukee Health Department is analyzing results from Saturday’s clinic and plans to release a report on total blood lead levels next week.

Families who could not attend Saturday’s clinic can participate in additional screenings. A full list of upcoming clinics can be found here.

