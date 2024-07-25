Watch Now
News

MPS launches website for 'Long-Range Facilities Master Plan' feedback

TMJ4
Milwaukee Public Schools, file image.
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools launched a website on Thursday to provide members of the public with information about its "Long-Range Facilities Master Plan" (LRFMP).

The LRFMP is a 10-year plan for MPS buildings to support student success by "making sure the district’s learning spaces meet student needs," according to an emailed press release.

Milwaukee community members are invited to take a survey, subscribe to updates, view the project timeline, review frequently asked questions, and more.

The Long-Range Facilities Master Plan is tied to the MPS 5-year Strategic Plan, which entered its second year on July 1, according to MPS.

If you'd like visit the website, click here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc.

