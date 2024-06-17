MPS Crisis; Gov. Evers requests outside auditors

MILWAUKEE — Governor Tony Evers is moving forward with his plan to hire outside auditors to review both the operations and academic effectiveness of Milwaukee Public Schools.

Evers made the official request for the auditors Monday and also waived some “red tape” to try to get the auditors in as soon as possible.

The district will get about 166 million dollars in aid from the Department of Public Instruction.

According to the Milwaukee Board of School Directors, they will hold another special meeting Monday evening.

According to a notice sent on Friday, the meeting will consider and possibly take action on an interim superintendent.

There will be no public comment.

