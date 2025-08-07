Milwaukee police search for critically missing person

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critical missing person, Mae Evans.

Evans was last in contact with her family at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the area of the 2100 block of W. State St., in Milwaukee.

Evans is a 59-year-old, black female, standing around 5”8” tall, thin build and weighing approximately 150 lbs., with a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing her glasses with a cheetah print bonnet, multi-colored striped shirt, pink pants, and light-colored shoes.

Evans should be traveling by foot.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 3 at 414-935-7232.

