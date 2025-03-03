Mother searching for answers after 13-year-old son dies suddenly

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee family is seeking answers after a 13-year-old boy, Chris Anderson, unexpectedly died Friday.

His mother, Shalisa Hamilton, said she took Chris to the emergency room on Feb. 22 because he was sick.

“He was shivering real bad; it was uncontrollable,” Hamilton recalled.

According to an after-visit summary, doctors at the emergency room conducted labs for flu/COVID-19 and diagnosed him with a viral upper respiratory infection.

Family of Chris Anderson Chris Anderson, 13, died Friday, and family shares details about his death with TMJ4 News.

Despite the visit, Chris’ mom said his condition did not improve.

“A week before he died, he was complaining of a minor headache,” she said. “They told him to take Advil PM.”

On Friday morning, Feb. 28, Hamilton and her brother went to wake Chris for school when their world collapsed.

“When my brother came in, he was like, ‘I think you have to take Christopher to the ER again because now he’s foaming at the mouth,’” she said.

“When I saw him in the bed like that, he didn’t have a pulse.”

They immediately called 911 and followed instructions to move him to the floor. Hamilton recalled that when paramedics got there, they started CPR.

“It was over already, and there was nothing I could do,” Hamilton said with tears in her eyes.

She said Anderson attended River Trail School and was set to graduate eighth grade this year.

“He was a great kid. The best kid I had. A 4.0 student — he knew everything about everything,” Hamilton described.

Shalisa Hamilton Chris Anderson

She added that he wanted to play basketball and also loved video games.

“He liked to dance and play a lot. He was well respected. Just a wonderful kid,” she said.

Hamilton said she is waiting for official test results to determine his cause of death.

TMJ4 also contacted the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office and Milwaukee Health Department for additional information.

In the meantime, Hamilton is asking for support and prayers.

“I thank God my son didn’t die in any bad way. He died at peace,” she said. “But this one… he really cut me with this. Please just continue to keep me and my family in your prayers.”

