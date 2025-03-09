Mother of Oak Creek 13-year-old arrested for interfering with child custody

OAK CREEK, Wis. — The disappearance of 13-year-old Lillian Asala rallied the Oak Creek community to find the missing child. After seven days and organized searches, she was found safe by police, and her mother was arrested on felony charges.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, Lillian's mother was arrested on the felony charge of interfering with child custody — other parents.

TMJ4 News does not name people accused of crimes until they are formally charged.

Lillian was reported missing on March 1st after she left a skate park in Oak Creek and stopped answering texts and calls from her family.

Her phone was later pinged near Pennsylvania and Forest Hill Ave — a mile away from the park.

Police searched for Lillian with K-9s and drones but were not able to find her.

Family and volunteers came together to search for her at Bender Park on March 6.

Lillian's father, Cody Czarnecki, spoke with TMJ4 and said he was grateful for the number of people who came out to help find his daughter.

A day later, she was found. The Oak Creek Police Department then took her mother into custody.

OCPD is investigating the circumstances behind Lillian's disappearance.

Authorities have not confirmed if the charges are related to Lillian's disappearance.

