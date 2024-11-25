More than 1,000 families benefit from Thanksgiving giveaway

MILWAUKEE — At St Mark AME Church, volunteer Tyson Williams had his hands full Sunday afternoon helping families celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday with a proper meal.

“It brings me cheer,” Williams said. “Just giving out food to families, that goes a long way.”

Williams was one of several Walmart and other volunteers participating in the Interchange food pantry’s third annual Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway.

“The goal was about equity,” group executive director George Nuereuther said. “That makes sure that our neighborhoods that are in need are served properly. The food that you serve at home to your family, should be the same food that we serve here”

The food pantry handed out 1,400 turkeys and 21 thousand pounds of fresh produce in Milwaukee’s 53206 neighborhood, building on Shirley Smith’s work in the area.

Smith is the food pantry facilitator and St Mark and she told TMJ4’s Tahleel Mohieldin she partnered with Interchange because she saw a growing need in her community.

“It does my heart good when you can give a grandmother who's raising children food for the week or for the holiday,” she said.

Volunteers hand out 1,400 turkeys for Thanksgiving dinners

Jimmie Adkins was among those taking advantage of the giveaway. He said free groceries were just what he needed for Thanksgiving with the grandkids.

“Oh it helps a whole lot,” Adkins said. “It’s a lot of kids, a lot of kids, so it’s definitely a blessing.”

Last year alone, Interchange helped feed about 79,000 people year-round, nearly half of whom were children.

"They love it,” Williams said. “They say ‘we're very appreciative to you’ and blessing to us and everything."

