"More inclusive"; Wauwatosa makes changes to Independence Day festivities

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — The City of Wauwatosa announced Friday it will make changes to its 2025 Independence Day parade in the name of inclusivity, safety and environmental friendliness.

There will be a shift to a drone light show instead of fireworks. This is to attract those who are sensitive to loud sounds. Switching away from fireworks also reduces the risk of unintentional fires from the falling embers. This also means droughts will not delay the celebration.

The city shared one other change to the Independence Day celebrations: the drone show and the parade will be held on different days.

A drone show will be held on July 2 and the parade will be held on July 4.

Dozens of officers are needed for each event, and splitting them up will make it easier for the city to dedicate police to the spectacles, according to police Chief James MacGillis.

