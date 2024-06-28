MOM REACTS: Marquette basketball star Oso Ighodaro lands with Phoenix Suns

Marquette basketball star Oso Ighodaro is headed to the big leagues and has landed with the Phoenix Suns.

TMJ4's Symone Woolridge had an interview with his mom, Dawn Ighodaro.

She says she was surprised when the Deputy Commissioner read Oso's name and says the whole evening was surreal. She's excited for her son to return to his hometown!

You can watch that full interview above.

Oso will be playing under former Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer, who was hired in Phoenix during the off season.

Oso's teammate, Tyler Kolek landed with the New York Knicks.

Congratulations to both players, and good luck with their new teams!

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip