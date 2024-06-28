Watch Now
MOM REACTS: Marquette basketball star Oso Ighodaro lands with Phoenix Suns

Marquette basketball star Oso Ighodaro is headed to the big leagues and has landed with the Phoenix Suns. TMJ4's Symone Woolridge got reactions from his mom.
Posted at 1:24 PM, Jun 28, 2024

TMJ4's Symone Woolridge had an interview with his mom, Dawn Ighodaro.

She says she was surprised when the Deputy Commissioner read Oso's name and says the whole evening was surreal. She's excited for her son to return to his hometown!

Oso will be playing under former Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer, who was hired in Phoenix during the off season.

Oso's teammate, Tyler Kolek landed with the New York Knicks.

Congratulations to both players, and good luck with their new teams!

