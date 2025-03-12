Mom charged with interfering with child custody following disappearance of Oak Creek girl

OAK CREEK, Wis. — A Burlington woman is facing felony charges after authorities say she hid her 13-year-old daughter for seven days despite not having custody of the girl.

Luisa Asala appeared in Milwaukee County Court Wednesday to hear the reading of the Class F felony charge of interfering with child custody-other parent.

Lillian was reported missing on March 1 after she left a skate park in Oak Creek and stopped answering texts and calls from her family. Her phone was later pinged near Pennsylvania and Forest Hill Ave — a mile away from the park.

According to the criminal complaint, “over 200 man hours were committed” to finding Lillian.

Police received anonymous tips that Lillian was in contact with classmates and had told them she “was fine and that her mom was hiding her.”

After a week of investigating, Asala told authorities where her daughter was. She was taken into custody on March 7.

If convicted, Asala could face up to 12 years in prison and up to a $25,000 fine.

Following Wednesday’s indictment, Asala was remanded into custody pending posting of $20,000 cash bond, according to court records.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for March 20.

