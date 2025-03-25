MKE Building & Construction Trades Council shows support ahead of Oak Creek Power Plant public hearing

OAK CREEK, Wis. — Two public hearings will be held Tuesday, March 25, regarding We Energies' proposed natural gas power plant.

We Energies is proposing one in Kenosha County and another in Oak Creek.

TMJ4’s Sydni Eure spoke with Milwaukee Building and Construction Trades Council President Dan Bukiewicz, who said the project will eliminate coal in the state and convert it into liquefied natural gas.

“So this is just another evolution of the power plant technology that we’re seeing,” said Bukiewicz.

Bukiewicz said the Oak Creek power plant has been operational since 1955 and considered this project an upgrade.

“Think of it as almost a cell phone upgrade,” said Bukiewicz. “Basically, what they’re going to do is eliminate coal in the state, and that’s an exciting thing.”

However, controversy continues over more natural gas plants possibly being built across southeast Wisconsin.

Bukiewicz said while some believe the plants should look to solar panels or wind turbines, he feels the conversion and expansion will provide cleaner-burning energy and much-needed reliability within the grid year-round.

The Milwaukee Building and Construction Trades Council will have a gathering in support of the project ahead of the first public hearing at the Oak Creek Community Center at 11:30 a.m.

In addition to showing support for a project We Energies Vice President of Infrastructure and Planning Dan Krueger has said is needed to keep up with climate change and energy usage, Bukiewicz also pointed out how essential this could be to jobs in the area as well.

“We’re talking probably two to three thousand family-supporting careers in the trades just to do the construction as well as the long-term maintenance of the facility and operations,” said Bukiewicz.

The public hearings are Tuesday, March 25, at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Oak Creek Community Center, 8580 S. Howell Ave., Oak Creek, WI 53154.

