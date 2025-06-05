Mixed signals in Milwaukee's housing market: Insights for buyers and sellers from a local real estate agent

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — If you’re thinking about buying or selling a home in Milwaukee or nearby, it’s important to understand the current market trends, because right now, things are a bit mixed.

According to the Wisconsin REALTORS® Association, home sales in Milwaukee and across the state were down more than 9% in April compared to last year. However, sales have actually increased compared to earlier months in 2025, signaling a recent pickup after a slow start to the year.

Prices are still on the rise, climbing more than 6% compared to last April. The main reason? Inventory remains very low, which keeps the market tilted in favor of sellers.

Mortgage rates hovering around 7% have buyers proceeding cautiously, creating a sort of stalemate — homes only sell if they’re priced right. Destinee Thomas, a local real estate agent with Better Stewards Realty, says buyers need to act quickly in this environment.

“Houses are going quick,” Thomas explains. “Buyers are making competitive offers and sometimes bidding over the listing price. But sometimes they still don’t get the home and have to make offers on other properties.”

Thomas adds that the market may become less competitive later in the year, but that comes with fewer options for buyers:

“In general, the market will be less competitive in September or October, but listings will probably fall, so prices will go down. It will still be competitive, but you might not have as many options.”

What does this mean for you?

If you’re a buyer, be prepared to move quickly and be realistic about pricing. Sellers should also be mindful — pricing too high could leave homes sitting on the market.

The bottom line? Whether buying or selling, timing and pricing are key in Milwaukee’s current housing market.

