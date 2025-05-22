Mixed reactions as Oak Creek Police move to enforce parade viewing spot rules

OAK CREEK, Wis. — Oak Creek police will begin enforcing abandoned property laws ahead of the city's Fourth of July parade after residents have been setting up chairs days in advance to secure viewing spots.

The Oak Creek Police Department announced Wednesday they will confiscate property set up more than 24 hours before the parade begins. Officials said dozens of spots along last year's parade route were in violation of the law.

"Probably three to four days prior to the parade, people are starting to set up already," said Brian Jacobson.

Jacobson lives where the parade concludes and hosts an annual Fourth of July party. He said he's fine with the police department's decision to enforce the rules.

Jacobson has an annual party each year, as his lawn has the best view of the parade route. But recently, he's had to block off space on his own property.

"I always like to make sure we have enough room, kind of scope out some area myself, and I never thought that I'd have to get up on a day or two in advance and stake out in my own yard," he said.

Not all residents see early setups as problematic. Lily Santiago, who lives near where the parade begins, believes the enforcement is unnecessary.

"The night before, people start putting chairs just to get a good spot, like I said before, but nothing out of the norm," Santiago said.

Santiago hasn't witnessed any issues with the current system.

"Never seen any problems or troubles, everybody just comes, sits down, sees the parade, and then after that it finishes and they go on their way without any problems," she said.

The Oak Creek Police Department could issue citations to enforce the abandoned property law, and plans to increase patrols along the parade route to monitor for early setups.

